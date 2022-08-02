Power goes off during Khurram Dastagir’s press conference

ISLAMABAD: The press conference of Power Minister Khurram Dastgir was marred by a power outage, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Khurram Dastgir was addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Senator Kamran Murtaza when the power went out. Due to the power cut, the entire room was plunged into darkness.

In response to a question regarding the loadshedding, the federal minister said that the power supply across the country was stable but some challenges are still present.

Speaking about the ECP’s verdict on prohibited funding case, Khurram Dastgir said that the country’s laws did not allow political parties to take funds from any foreign nationals and companies.

The minister said now it has been proved by the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had received Rs 1500 million from foreign companies and foreigners during 2008-2013.

He said the case was filed by senior PTI founding member in 2014 and remained under trial for last eight years. “The PTI used all tactics to defer the case on one or other pretexts but the ECP at last announced its decision,” he added.

He said it has been cleared from the decision which composed on 68 pages that Imran Khan cheated the ECP and submitted fake affidavit into party funding accounts. “Imran Khan who claimed to be ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ but his affidavit proved bogus,” he said.

To a question, the minister said the coalition government would protect the constitution and would fight for its implementation.

