Power goes off during Punjab Assembly’s budget session

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly’s Budget session in Aiwan-e-Iqbal was marred by a power outage, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the power supply of Aiwan-e-Iqbal was disrupted when the Budget session of Punjab Assembly was underway. Due to unannounced loadshedding, the entire Aiwan-e-Iqbal was plunged into darkness.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers continued to address the budget session with the help of cell phones’ light. Later, the chairman panel adjourned the session till tomorrow when the agenda was completed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Provincial minister Awais Leghari unveiled Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 at Aiwan-e-Iqbal after the treasury and opposition benches failed to reach a consensus over convening a session.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman and provincial assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi summoned separate sessions for presentation of budget for next fiscal year 2022-23.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi summoned the budget session in assembly, while Governor Baligh Ur Rehman convened the session in Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

