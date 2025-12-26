Power of Social Media: Raiwand family recovers missing son from Sindh After 3 months

RAIWAND: The power of social media has reunited a child with his parents after a three-month hiatus. Bilal, a resident of the Raiwand area in Punjab, was found in a neighborhood in Shikarpur, Sindh, ARY News reported.

Seven-year-old Bilal ran away from his home in Raiwand three months ago and eventually arrived in Shikarpur.

Facing the challenges of being alone in an unfamiliar city, he eventually contacted the local police.

Simultaneously, the Child Protection Bureau of Sindh utilized social media platforms to locate the boy’s family.

Bilal’s parents happened to see a video of him on YouTube and immediately contacted the Shikarpur police.

They later traveled to Sindh to bring their son back home.

While social media has its pros and cons, this incident serves as a reminder that as a society, we should strive to use these platforms for positive and constructive purposes.

