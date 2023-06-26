Power outages irk masses as shortfall rises to 6,300MW

ISLAMABAD: Citizens across Pakistan are forced to experience the extremely hot weather due to prolong power outage as the power distribution companies reporting to observe with a shortfall of 6,300 megawatts (MW), ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources within the power sector have revealed that the total demand for electricity stands at a staggering 26,900 megawatts, while the overall electricity generation falls significantly short at 20,600 megawatts.

According to reliable sources from the Power Division, the national grid is currently generating a modest 7,900 megawatts of electricity, while the independent power producers (IPPs) are contributing an additional 7,700 megawatts, making up a substantial portion of the country’s electricity supply.

However, it is worth mentioning here that the electricity generation from nuclear power plants is only reaching 3,130 megawatts, further exacerbating the prevailing crisis.

Government thermal power plants are producing a meager 520 megawatts, failing to meet the soaring energy demand.

Renewable energy sources, although commendable in their efforts, are currently unable to bridge the substantial gap in power supply. Wind power plants are contributing 1,115 megawatts, while solar plants are generating a mere 100 megawatts.

Authoritative sources within the Power Division confirmed that the citizens are experiencing prolonged load shedding for a duration of 6 to 8 hours.