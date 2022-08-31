Power restored in 143 SEPCO feeders: Energy Minister

Federal Minister for power Khurrum Dastagir said on Wednesday that electricity has been restored in 143 feeders of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) despite the flooding, ARY News reported.

According to detials, the power minister said that he is in Sindh for the past seven days at Prime Minister’s orders. Power has been restored in 13 feeders operating under the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), he added.

He added that water pumps are working 24 hours in flood-affected cities. Electricity has been restored in 143 feeders of SEPCO despite flooding in the city, he added.

The Power Minister said that power infrastructure is intact in all areas of Balochistan besides the Jafferabad and Naseerabad districts. Authorities are facing difficulties restoring power in the districts as transmission poles have been damaged in the flooding, he added.

Also Read: NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs4.34 per unit

Electricity will be restored in major parts of Balochistan as Khuzdar’s 220 KV line and Sibbi-Mach line is repaired. Authorities are trying their best to restore power in Kohistan, Charsadda, Swat and Taank area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), he added.

Comments