Power shortfall drops to 4800 MW due to monsoon rains

The energy shortfall in the country has dropped to 4800 due to monsoon rains in multiple cities, power demand is 27,800 megawatts while the supply lags at 23,000 megawatts, ARY News reported.

According to power division sources, the electricity production in the country is 23,000 megawatts while the demand is 27,800 megawatts. The shortfall has dropped to 4800 megawatts.

On July 20, the power shortfall had exceeded 7,130 megawatts, the power demand in the country is 28,700 megawatts while the production lags at 21,570 megawatts.

Lahore Electricity Supply Company’s (LESCO) demand and supply are equal at 4200 megawatts while the electricity supply from two units of Guddu Power Plant has also been resumed.

However, despite the drop in shortfall, load-sheeding of around 5-6 hours prevails in rural and urban areas of the country. The Neelam-Jehlum power plant is also shut while water input in the Mangla and Tarbela dams has also increased.

Also Read: Power shortfall exceeds 7,000 megawatts

The water level at Tarbela dam would increase by 150 feet in the coming few days while the Dam is only 49 feet away from its highest-ever point.

According to power division sources, the power shortfall in the country exceeded 7,130 megawatts in the country on Wednesday.

According to Power Division sources, 6,574 megawatts of electricity are being produced using hydro energy while Thar Mill plants are producing over 1,000 megawatts of electricity.

Comments