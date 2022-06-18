Power shortfall peaks at 6,245 MW despite rainfall

LAHORE: Temperature nationwide has reduced following rainfall in upper parts of the country, however, it could not help in bringing down the power shortfall which peaked at 6,245 MW today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within the power division, the electricity supply stood at 20,755 MW against a demand of 27,000 MW, resulting in a shortage of 6,245 MW.

The country is witnessing upto eight hours of load shedding in urban centres and 14 hours of power outages in rural areas.

They said that currently, power generation from hydel resources stand at 4,574 MW, 1,731 MW from public-owned thermal power plants, 11,595 MW from private-owned plants, 1,345 MW from wind-based plants and 1,239 MW from nuclear energy resources.

Other than decline in temperatures, the federal and provincial governments have also announced multiple measures to save energy to bring down power shortfall.

Punjab has also decided to follow the suit like Sindh to enforce an energy conservation plan to address the power crisis.

The authorities have completed consultations with traders bodies and chambers of commerce, informed sources said. The implementation of the energy saving plan will begin from the next week, according to sources.

According to sources, markets in Punjab will open early in the morning and close by 9:00pm.

Pharmacies, bakeries and petrol pumps will be exempted from timing restrictions. The authorities also mulling over an early closure of restaurants and hotels.

The energy saving plan will come into force in the first phase for a period of two months. The matter will be considered against after months of July and August, sources said.

Comments