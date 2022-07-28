Power shortfall recedes to 5,900 megawatts

Lahore: The power shortfall in the country has gone down to 5,900 megawatts, the electricity demand in the country is 28,500 megawatts while the supply lags at 22,600 megawatts, ARY News reported.

According to Power Division sources, the power shortfall in the country on Thursday has gone up to 5,900. The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) is suffering a shortfall of 400 megawatts.

The electricity shortage is causing 4-8 hours of load-shedding in the rural and urban areas of the country.

On Wednesday, the power crisis in the country deepened as the electricity shortfall went up to 7,000 megawatts. According to power division sources, power demand was 29,000 megawatts, while production lagged at 22,000 megawatts.

Also Read: Electricity shortfall reaches 7,000 megawatts

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said there will be an increase of 3.50 rupees per unit from the 26th of this month. There will be another increase of 3.50 rupees per unit from next month whilst in the month of October, the tariff will be increased by ninety paise per unit.

Dastgir said the increase in the electricity tariff will not have an impact on the poorest consumers. He said the consumers are already paying a big portion of this increase in the form of fuel surcharge. He said this fuel surcharge will now be reflected in the tariff.

Comments