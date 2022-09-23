Power shortfall soars to 6,672 MW

Lahore: The energy crisis in the country worsens as the power shortfall shoots to 6,672 megawatts on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the power demand in the country is 26,000 while the supply has been increased to 19,328 MW.

According to power division sources, hydropower plants are producing 5,000 MW of electricity, IPPs 2,358 MW, nuclear powerplants 2,358 MW, thermal plants 1200 MW, wind powerplants 770 MW, Solar powerplants 148 MW, while Biogas powerplants are producing 52 MW of electricity.

The duration of the power outage in rural and urban areas of the country is 6-8 hours.

However, the power tariff is expected to increase by 22 paise per unit after a plea for a hike from CPPA was filed with the NEPRA, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) submitted a plea to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for DISCOS for the month of August 2022.

The regulatory authority will hear the application on September 29 at the NEPRA head office here to consider the monthly FCA — a system through which electricity prices are adjusted as fuel prices fluctuate.

