Power supply to Karachi normalized following heavy rain

KARACHI: Following Saturday’s heavy showers, the power supply to Karachi and adjoining areas was normalized, ARY News reported.

The KE field teams remain active and review the situation of the metropolis keeping in mind the forecast of the Meteorological Department.

The power supply to low-lying areas or those with a high prevalence of kundas was temporarily suspended. However, the power supply will gradually resume once the weather subsides, following clearance from field teams.

Spokesperson KE advised citizens to continue taking precautionary measures including maintaining a safe distance from all electric infrastructure.

KE social media platforms remained available 24/7 to support customers and provide information. KE Live App and WhatsApp self-service portal are also available for assistance.

For emergency electrical complaints during rainy weather, call center 118 also remains available 24/7 to facilitate consumers.