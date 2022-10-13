Power supply to Karachi stabilised following tripping in National Grid: KE

KARACHI: Power supply to Karachi was restored in a phase-wise manner following tripping in the transmission lines of the National Grid on Thursday, ARY News quoted K-Electric spokesperson.

The K-Electric spokesperson said in a statement, “It had affected multiple cities across Sindh, Balochistan and Southern Punjab. KE’s network after safely being disconnected from the national grid, landed in island mode post which KE through its own generation plants started power restoration within a span of an hour and half.”

FAULT IN TRANSMISSION SYSTEM SUSPENDS POWER SUPPLY TO PARTS OF PAKISTAN

KE teams began phase-wise restoration efforts with first priority to strategic installations such as KWSB pumping stations, Airport, and hospitals. Power supply was then gradually diverted to residential areas including but not limited to PECHS, Orangi, Lyari, Ibrahim Hyderi, Nazimabad, and DHA, it added.

The spokesperson added, “While KE systems remain stable, supply from the National Grid is partially affected due to ongoing technical constraints at their end. Per initial information, this situation may persist over the next 48 hours.”

“To manage the constraints, KE may temporarily curtail power supply to industrial zones during nighttime hours to facilitate residential areas. Should the situation persist or intensify, the company may also have to conduct load management. We appreciate the cooperation of our valued customers during this ongoing situation,” it concluded.

POWER SUPPLY ‘FULLY RESTORED’

The Ministry of Energy said Thursday that the electricity transmission system was “fully restored” across Pakistan after a major 12-hour power breakdown.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said the disturbance in two 500kv lines in the south of Karachi was resolved. “Electricity supply is being increased from alternative power plants, which will return to normal by Friday morning,” the ministry tweeted.

بجلی کی ترسیل کا نظام پورے ملک میں مکمل بحال کر دیا گیا ہے

آج صبح کراچی کے جنوب میں 5سو کے-وی دو لائنوں میں آنے والےخلل کو دور کر دیا ہے

بجلی کے متبادل کارخانوں سے بجلی کی رسد بڑھائی جا رہی ہے جو کہ جمعتہ المبارک کی صبح تک معمول پر آجائے گی pic.twitter.com/NIRWaWc4Cz — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) October 13, 2022

However, ARY News reported that power was still not restored to large parts of Karachi, including, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Landhi and several other areas.

