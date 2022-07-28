Power tariff for DISCOs, K-Electric to go up by at most Rs11.39 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The power tariff for Karachi is likely to be raised by Rs11.38 per unit while a Rs9.90 per unit hike is also proposed for public-owned DISCOs as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) would decide on it today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the NEPRA will hold hearing to decide on the hike in terms of fuel adjustment charges for the month of June 2022.

The CPPA shared that the electricity was produced from furnace oil in June with Rs10.48 per unit and the overall power generation stands at Rs36.20.

The K-Electric while justifying the hike said that it was for a month in terms of FAC and was as per the NEPRA rules. The power utility further blamed hike in prices of furnace oil in international markets by 42 percent from March to June 2022.

“The RLNG prices also rose by 50 from March to June,” a spokesman for the K-Electric said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 04, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) raised the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.

The demand came during the NEPRA hearing for fuel adjustment charges for May.

