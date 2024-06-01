Power tariff hiked by Rs 3.76/unit in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs 3.76 per unit in power tariff, ARY News reported.

As per details, the power regulatory authority has forwarded the decision of power tariff hike to the federal government, who will issue the formal notification.

As a result of the latest hike in electricity prices, consumers will face higher electricity bills, with additional rates of Rs 1.90 per unit in June, Rs 1.93 per unit in July, and Rs 1.93 per unit in August.

Furthermore, this tariff hike will add an additional burden of Rs 46.61 billion on electricity consumers and will also be applicable to K-electric consumers.

Yesterday sources revealed, that Pakistan government is expected to unveil a new relief package aimed at small consumers who use up to 200 units of electricity monthly, ARY News reported

Sources said that PM Shehbaz Sharif directed that there should be no increase in power tariffs for those consuming 200-unit monthly consumers.

Sources from the Prime Minister’s Office indicated that Shehbaz Sharif rejected the economic team’s proposal to increase electricity rates for protected consumers.

Instead, a subsidy will be provided to these consumers, ensuring that approximately 20 million protected users will not face a hike in electricity tariffs in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.