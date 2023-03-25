Power tariff is likely to raised by Rs 4.76 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday appealed to increase the power tariff by Rs 4.76 per unit, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PESCO has appealed to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the power tariff by Rs 4.76 per unit, in order to recover Rs 63 billion from the power consumers

PESCO requested an additional collection of Rs 30.235 billion for the year 2023-24 from power consumers under operation and maintenance. NEPRA will hear PESCO’s request on April 5.

READ: POWER TARIFF HIKED FOR K-ELECTRIC CONSUMERS

The application reads that the recovery of 17.59 billion in respect of salary and allowances, while Rs 4.37 billion under depreciation of the rupee and Rs 17 billion in respect of previous adjustments of PESCO.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rs 3.82 per unit has been levied as Additional Surcharge (PHL) on electricity consumers from 1 March 2023 to 30 June 2023 across Pakistan.

Moreover, agricultural and ‘Non-Time-of-Use’ (Non-ToU) residential customers consuming up to 300 units will be charged Rs 0.43 per unit. While other customers will be charged Rs 3.82 per unit.

Comments