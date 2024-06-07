Power tariff jacked up by Rs10.1/unit

KARACHI: In yet another burden on Karachi electricity consumers, the power tariff has jacked up by Rs10.1 per unit, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the electricity tariff was hiked on account of monthly Fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for July 2023 to March 2024.

The notification further said, additional charges will be collected from consumers in Karachi from June to September 2024.

The power consumers have to pay additional Rs2.68/unit in June, Rs3.11/unit in July, Rs3.22/unit in August and Rs1/unit in September.

However, the increased tariff will not apply to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers, the notification said.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase of Rs3.3 per unit in the power tariff for the consumers of power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-electric.

NEPRA stated that the tariff hike on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

As a result of the latest hike in electricity prices, consumers will face higher electricity bills in June.

Prior to this, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) hiked the per unit price of electricity by Rs3.76 per unit on account of quarterly fuel adjustment.

The notification issued by the power regulator stated that, the increase will be applicable for three months this year — June, July and August.

As a result of the hike in electricity prices, consumers will face higher electricity bills, with additional rates of Rs 1.90 per unit in June, Rs 0.93 per unit in July and August.