Power tariff likely to hike 22 paisa on account of fuel charges

ISLAMABAD: The power tariff is expected to increase by 22 paisa per unit after a plea for hike from CPPA filed with the NEPRA, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a plea to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for DISCOS for the month of August 2022.

The regulatory authority will hear the application on September 29 at the NEPRA head office here to consider the monthly FCA — a system through which electricity prices are adjusted as fuel prices fluctuate.

The CPPA in its plea said that in August 38 percent hydal power generated

Power generated from coal with Rs 20.54 per unit, while the electricity generated with Rs 35.61 per unit from furnace oil, according to the CPPA plea.

Meanwhile, power generated from gas with Rs 10.49 per unit, while electricity generated in August with Rs 24.72 per unit with RLNG, according to the CPPA plea.

The NEPRA had earlier announced a deduction of Rs4.11 per unit in power tariff for K-Electric consumers in electricity bills for the month of September.

According to a notification, the tariff was slashed under fuel adjustment charges and the K-Electric consumers will get a relief of Rs4.11 per unit in September.

The lifeline consumers of the power utility will, however, not be able to avail this relief.

On August 11, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit.

The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the hike was not applicable to lifeline consumers.

“(The FCA) shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” said Nepra.

