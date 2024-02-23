Power tariff likely to go up by Rs 7.13/unit

ISLAMABAD: The power tariff is likely to go up as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to hike the electricity rate by Rs 7.13/unit on account of fuel price adjustment, ARY News reported.

As per details, NEPRA will hear the plea today and the increase in power rate will be for a month on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in January.

The petition was moved by CPPA before the NEPRA, stating that 11.12 percent of total power generation in January came from hydropower plants, 16.51 percent from coal-fired plants, 12.45 percent from natural gas and 20.78 percent of total power was generated from nuclear plants.

The hike will put an extra burden of Rs 66 billion on the power consumers who are already facing inflated power rates.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The decision was announced after the NEPRA completed a hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit under fuel monthly adjustment for December 2023.

The approval will put an additional burden of Rs49 billion on the power consumers. The consumers will pay an additional amount in next month’s electricity bills.