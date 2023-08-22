Power tariff likely to go up by Rs2.07/unit

ISLAMABAD: The power tariff is expected to go up as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to jack up the electricity rate by Rs2.07 paisa on account of fuel price adjustment.

If granted, the increase in power rate will be for a month on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in July. The Nepra will hear the plea on August 30.

The CPPA moved a petition before the Nepra, stating that 37.18 per cent of total power generation came from hydropower plants, 14.68 per cent from coal-fired plants, 07.61 per cent from natural gas and 14.29 per cent of total power was generated from nuclear plants.

The hike will put extra burden on the power consumers who area already facing inflated power rates.

Read more: Karachi traders refuse to pay ‘inflated’ electricity bills

Earlier in July, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) notified a massive increase in the base tariffs of electricity by up to Rs7.50 per unit at the request of the federal government.

In a notification, the power regulatory authority said the new tariffs would be effective from July 1, 2023.

The lifeline consumers will be exempted from the recent power tariff hike. The protected consumers using 200 units in a month will not be affected from the base tariff hike.