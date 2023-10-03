Power theft areas to face electricity suspension

LAHORE: The government has decided to suspend the electricity of in the power theft areas of Lahore, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the feeder with 30 percent line losses will face 12 hours of electricity suspension from 6 pm and 6 am.

The Power Ministry told the LESCO authorities to implement the decision without any pressure as the 97 feeders of LESCO have over 30 percent line losses.

Earlier, the Power Division recovered over Rs6 billion during a countrywide power theft crackdown.

Power theft crackdown: Over Rs6 bn recovered from defaulters

As per details shared by the Power Division, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs1.45 billion during the crackdown, while 406 electricity thieves have been rounded up.

LESCO registered 4,928 FIRs against the people found stealing power during the crackdown.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recovered Rs1.21 billion and arrested 31 people on power theft charges after registering 310 FIRs.

Multan Electric Supply Company has recovered Rs8005 million from the defaulters, while 249 people were arrested and 497 FIRs were registered.

Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) has recovered over Rs700 million during an anti-theft drive.

In a separate incident, a lawyers ‘tortured’ a worker of LESCO, who was going to record his statement before a local court in a power theft case.

LESCO spokesperson in his statement further said Muhammad Aslam was rescued from the ‘enraged’ lawyers by police, while a case has been registered against the attackers.