Power theft crackdown: LESCO unplugs 475 illegal connections

LAHORE: In a bid to curb the power theft, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Punjab police continued their operations and arrested 14 individuals allegedly involved in the power theft, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A LESCO spokesperson revealed that during the operation a total of 475 illegal connections were found involved in power theft across different sectors, among these illegal connections, six from agriculture, 13 from commercial, and 456 from domestic sectors.

During the crackdown to control power theft, a total of 6,500 illegal connections were disconnected, while 4,583 cases were reported for irregularities, leading to the arrest of 334 individuals allegedly involved in power theft.

Furthermore, a total of 9,60,707 units of electricity were charged in the account of detention bill, while fines more than Rs 33.5 million were issued to the culprits involved in the illicit activity.

READ: Electricity thieves get more than Rs350mln in fines

Earlier to this, lawyers ‘tortured’ a worker of LESCO, who was going to record his statement before a local court in a power theft case.

As per details, a LESCO lineman named – Muhammad Aslam – was on his way to record his statement in a power theft case before the court of additional sessions judge in Lahore.

LESCO spokesperson in his statement further said Muhammad Aslam was rescued from the ‘enraged’ lawyers by police, while a case has been registered against the attackers.

Meanwhile, a countrywide crackdown against power theft is underway.