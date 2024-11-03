61,540 arrested over power theft in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Police have launched a massive crackdown on power theft, resulting in the arrest of 61,540 individuals across the province, including Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police have registered 99,572 cases against power thieves, completed challans for 60,278 cases, and convicted 8,424 accused.

In Lahore alone, 32,057 individuals have been arrested, with 31,559 cases registered and 8,722 challans submitted.

This year, 53,323 accused have been arrested, with 91,264 cases registered and 58,067 case challans submitted.

Earlier, K-Electric (KE) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) jointly conducted more than 13 operations aimed at curbing illegal power theft in Karachi and its surrounding regions falling within the company’s service territory spanning Sindh and Balochistan.

Recently in March 2024, operations have been conducted in coordination with the FIA targeting areas such as Marora Goth, Peer Abad, Ellahi Colony Metroville, Merchant Navy Housing Society, Johar Colony, Willayatabad and Architects Society among others. As a result of these concerted efforts, six FIRs have been lodged against power theft.

Furthermore, four individuals have been apprehended with three remanded to jail custody and one released after paying the dues. To enforce governance and maintain accountability, a total fine amounting to PKR 44.33 million was also imposed.

Additionally in collaboration with FIA Balochistan, KE has also conducted anti-theft operations in Hub, where teams from KE and FIA thoroughly inspected sites including markets, shopping plazas, residential and commercial premises.