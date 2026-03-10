Kuwait restores eight damaged power lines

The Kuwait Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has said that it has restored another overhead power transmission line that was damage by falling debris in the south of the country.

In a statement, the ministry’s official spokesperson, Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, said repair work had been completed according to the highest technical standards and safety procedures.

She added that with the latest repairs, a total of eight transmission lines have now been restored, including seven that were previously announced.

She confirmed that the national power grid remains stable and that technical teams are fully prepared to respond to any emergencies.

Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat also praised the efforts of national engineering and technical staff who worked around the clock to strengthen the reliability and stability of the electrical network.

Kuwait raises concern with Iraq over attacks originating from its soil

Kuwait has shared information with Iraq suggesting that some attacks targeting the Gulf state were launched from its territory, according to Iraq’s foreign ministry.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said the information was conveyed by Kuwait’s ambassador during a meeting on Sunday.

The ambassador raised Kuwait’s concerns over attacks it says are linked to the ongoing confrontation involving Iran and presented details indicating that some strikes had originated from Iraqi soil.