Powerful explosion, gunfire hit Kabul near ‘Green Zone’

KABUL: A powerful blast followed by sporadic gunfire hit Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday near the city’s heavily fortified “Green Zone”, an area home to government buildings and foreign embassies, police officials said.

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the apparent target was the residence of a member of parliament.

Two gunmen were still in the area and clashing with Afghan security forces, the official said.

The city’s Emergency Hospital said in a tweet it had so far received six people wounded in the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.