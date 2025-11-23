PP-115 Faisalabad by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

The PP-115 Faisalabad by-election is beginning to take shape as early, unofficial Form-45 results start arriving from various polling stations. These initial tallies offer a first look at voter preferences and indicate which direction the contest may be leaning as counting continues.

PP-115 Faisalabad Result

According to the Form-45 from Polling Station 29, PML-N’s Muhammad Tahir Parvez has secured a strong early lead with 188 votes, giving him a clear advantage in the early phase of the PP-115 race. Independent candidate Ahmed Tariq Cheema trails significantly behind with 10 votes, placing him in a distant second position.

These first numbers, while limited to one polling station, provide an initial glimpse into the voting trend in the PP-115 Faisalabad by-election. More Form-45 results are expected to arrive throughout the night, which will further clarify the emerging picture and determine whether this early lead holds as counting progresses.