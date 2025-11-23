PP-116 Faisalabad by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

Preliminary, unofficial results from the PP-116 Faisalabad by-election indicate a strong early lead for PML-N’s Rana Ahmed Shaharyar, who has secured 6,063 votes from 22 polling stations. Independent candidate Malik Asghar Ali is currently behind with 756 votes.

PP-116 Faisalabad – Early Consolidated Results

According to the Form-45 results received by ARY News, counting has begun after polling concluded in 13 constituencies where by-elections were held. The early numbers from PP-116 reflect voter trends in these initial polling stations and suggest a strong start for the PML-N candidate.

The process of collecting and reporting results is ongoing, and updates will continue as additional Form-45s are received. These early, unofficial figures provide a preliminary snapshot of voter sentiment in PP-116, though the final outcome will be determined once all polling stations report their counts.