PP-139: Notice issued to PTI ministers for violation of conduct

Lahore: The district returning officer (RO) for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-139 has issued a notice to three provincial ministers for violating the code of conduct amid the by-polls, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ministers have been issued a notice for violating the electoral code of conduct. The ministers include Dr Yasmin Rashid, Khurrum Shehzad and Munawar Hussain manj, they added.

According to the notice the PTI ministers have been summoned to submit a response on September 7, 2022.

