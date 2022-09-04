Sunday, September 4, 2022
PP-139: Notice issued to PTI ministers for violation of conduct

Lahore: The district returning officer (RO) for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-139 has issued a notice to three provincial ministers for violating the code of conduct amid the by-polls, ARY News reported. 

According to the ECP, three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ministers have been issued a notice for violating the electoral code of conduct. The ministers include Dr Yasmin Rashid, Khurrum Shehzad and Munawar Hussain manj, they added.

Also Read: ECP announces Punjab by-elections schedule

According to the notice the PTI ministers have been summoned to submit a response on September 7, 2022.

