PP-168: PTI, PML-N,TLP clash, polling halted at ps 50,51

Lahore: Voting has been halted at polling stations 50 and 51 of PP-168 after a clash broke out among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan workers, ARY News reported.

According to details, the polling process was suspended at polling stations 50 and 51 of the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-168 Lahore after a clash broke out among PTI, PML-N and TLP workers.

TLP and PML-N workers rained down on each other at ps 50 with kicks and fists while a clash broke out between PML-N and PTI workers at ps 51.

Punjab police’s baton holder forces have reached the polling stations in order to resume the polling process. One person was injured in the clashes, sources said.

