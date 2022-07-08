PP-170: Notice issued to PML-N candidate for distributing utility items

Lahore: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to PML-N candidates in PP-170 by-polls for breaching the code of conduct ahead of the elections, ARY News reported. 2

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League candidate for PP-170 by-polls has been issued a notice for distributing utility items in his constituency and starting development programs. Doing such activities after the announcement of the election schedule is prohibited according to the ECP’s code of conduct.

The District Monitoring Officer summoned candidate Ameen Zulqurnain to explain himself on July 9, 2022. The candidate could face disqualification or a fine if proven guilty of the breach.

Trucks loaded with food items from Utility Stores in Lahore were delivered to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates, ahead of Punjab by-polls.

The trucks of the Utility Stores in Lahore were delivered to the offices of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates. The items were distributed among the voters of the area, which is a sheer violation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct.

Also Read: Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan to address rally in Khushab today

Sources said that the distribution of groceries available at Utility Stores was found to be distributed among the people by the PML-N candidate in PP-170.

Comments