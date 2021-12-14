PP-206 by-poll: PML-N activists ‘attack’ PPP candidate’s home

KHANEWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists on Tuesday attacked the home of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate in PP-206 Mir Wasiq Tirmizi ahead of the conclusion of electioneering in the constituency on Tuesday midnight, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PML-N activists attacked the home of Mir Wasiq Tirmizi and broke down the entrance gate of his residence. However, no injuries were reported to the PPP candidate and others in the incident.

The PPP has demanded of the election commission to take notice of the incident and ensure the arrest of suspects allegedly involved in the act.

Deputy Secretary-General of PML-N Ata Tarar was blamed by the PPP leadership for leading the attack on the home of the PPP candidate.

The ECP said that the by-election on PP-206 would be held on December 16 and all arrangements in this regard are being finalized.

Read More: ECP SEEKS DEPLOYMENT OF RANGERS IN KHANEWAL BY-ELECTION

“Police and Rangers will be deployed to provide security to the election staff in PP-206,” the commission said while announcing that it had issued directives in this regard to presiding officers.

The seat was vacated after the death of an estranged PML-N lawmaker Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha and currently, top political parties including PPP, PTI and PML-N candidates are vying for the seat.

