PP-269 Muzaffargarh by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

Early unofficial and non-final results are emerging from the PP-269 Muzaffargarh by-election. Figures from 17 polling stations indicate a strong early lead for PPP’s Alamdar Qureshi, who has secured 7,035 votes, while independent candidate Sardar Iqbal Pitafi is trailing with 2,947 votes.

PP-269 Muzaffargarh – Early Consolidated Results

According to the Form-45 results received by ARY News, counting has begun after the polling concluded in 13 constituencies where by-elections were held. The early numbers from PP-269 reflect voter trends in these initial polling stations and suggest a solid start for the PPP candidate.

The process of collecting and reporting results is ongoing, and updates will continue as additional Form-45s are received. These early, unofficial figures provide a preliminary snapshot of voter sentiment in PP-269 Muzaffargarh, though the final outcome will be determined once all polling stations report their counts.