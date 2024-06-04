PP-32 by-poll: ECP reserves verdict on Pervaiz Elahi’s plea

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by former Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi for by-elections in PP-32.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted the hearing.

Parvaiz Elahi’s lawyer alleged that they had not even allowed his client to submit his nomination papers in the by-election on April 21.

The by-election was allegedly rigged, as Perviaz Elahi’s 70 polling agents were arrested by the police from 168 polling stations on the day of by-election.

The lawyer argued that 70 of their polling agents were named in the FIR on the accusation of road blocking. The ballot papers were stamped after our polling agents were removed, indicating a turnout of more than 91% at 5 polling stations in the constituency.