PP-87 Mianwali by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

The PP-87 Mianwali by-election is beginning to reveal its early direction as initial, unofficial Form-45 results start to come in from polling stations across the constituency.

These first tallies offer a preliminary look at voter sentiment and indicate which way the contest may be leaning as counting continues.

PP-87 Mianwali – Early Consolidated Results

Initial results from individual polling stations had shown Ali Haider Khan taking a commanding start, with early counts of 453 votes at one station, while Ayaz Khan Niazi had 48 votes. These early tallies offered the first glimpse of voter sentiment in PP-87 Mianwali, and the updated results from 77 stations confirm a consistent pattern favoring the PML-N candidate.

Counting began immediately after polling concluded, and Form-45 results have been arriving steadily. While the totals remain unofficial, these figures provide a clear indication of voter preferences in PP-87, with PML-N maintaining a strong lead as the results continue to be compiled.

The ongoing flow of Form-45 updates will further refine the picture of this provincial contest, offering insight into how voters have leaned in this crucial by-election.