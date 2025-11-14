PPL announces major gas discovery in Khairpur's Sawan field

KHAIRPUR: A major gas reserve has been discovered in Khairpur’s Sawan Field, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) informed, ARY News reported.

PPL has declared the discovery as vital progress for the country’s energy sector.

The discovery has opened new avenues for exploration in the region, and the new find has proven the geological model right.

PPL apprised that for the first time, drilling in the well was carried out through a special evaluation approach.

The gas discovery was conducted under a joint venture, PPL said.

PPL informed that drilling to a depth of 14,017 feet was completed at the deep well situated in the North of Sawan.

Additionally, testing confirmed that 0.30 MMCFD gas reservoirs were discovered.

PPL has penned a letter regarding the discovery of the gas reservoir to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Earlier in the previous month of October, in a major development in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announced a new oil and gas discovery in Sindh.

According to Mari Petroleum, the discovery was made at the Mari Ghazij CFB-1 exploration well, where drilling commenced on September 12, 2025.

The well successfully reached the Sill formation at a depth of 1,195 meters.

During testing, the well produced 305 barrels of oil per day and 3 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD).

The company further stated that successful testing was completed at a 48/64-inch choke size and 225 psi pressure.

Mari Petroleum confirmed that this is the second successful oil-producing well in the Mari Ghazij area, adding that the company holds 100% operatorship in the Mari D&P Lease.

Managing Director and CEO Faheem Haider hailed the discovery as a major achievement by the company’s geoscience team, affirming that Mari Petroleum will continue exploration efforts to identify additional hydrocarbon reserves in the region.

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced that more oil and gas reserves had been discovered in Sindh.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL announced the gas/condensate discovery from the exploratory well, Faakir-1, in Khairpur district.

The well is operated by OGDCL, holding a 95% working interest, in joint venture with Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), which holds the remaining 5% interest.