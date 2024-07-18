PPL begins oil, gas production from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: In a fruitful development, Pakistan Petroleum Limited has initiated the production of oil and gas from Pothohar region of northern Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, Pakistan Petroleum Limited has started extracting gas from Potohar region, which will yield 550 barrels of oil per day and 0.8 Million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas will be pumped into the system from the well.

The PPL spokesperson in a statement asserted that Adhi South-8 has 49 percent shares, OGDCL has 50 percent shares and Pakistan Oilfield Limited has 11 percent shares.

The announcement further added that a depth of 3,460 meters has been dug in the Adhi South-8 well, after the supply starts, there will be a reduction in energy import and saving of foreign exchange.