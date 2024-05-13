PPP accepts CM Gandapur’s challenge

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) accepted a challenge from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, who had ‘threatened’ to bar the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from entering the Governor House, ARY News reported

The PPP sources said that the party has decided to invite Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to KP Governor House. This would be first visit of the PPP chairman to Peshawar after the appointment of the new Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

The PPP sources said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardaro would stay at the Governor House to hold meetings with party leaders and workers. The schedule of his visit is being finalised.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Ali Amin Gandapur earlier said that Governor Faisal Karim Kundi cannot enter the KP House. “If I challenge, even Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cannot make it to the KP Governor House,” he added.

He told Bilawal to either build a new Governor’s House for Faisal Karim Kundi or provide a place to him in Sindh House.

“When I was arrested, they took me to Karachi. If forced, I can pick their supporters and bring them to KP,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the war of words intensified between K Ali Amin Gandapur and newly-appointed Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, with the former threatening to block latter’s grant.

The altercation appeared to have started after CM Ali Amin Gandapur, while addressing a public gathering, threatened to occupy the governor’s house if the governor’s rule was imposed in the province.

The chief minister said he was not afraid of the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, if it was imposed, the people would occupy both the Governor’s House and CM House as only people’s rule is permissible in the province.

Responding to the Gandapur’s statement, Faisal Karim Kundi said he knew how to protect the Governor’s House if Gandapur attacked it.

“If you try to occupy the Governor House, come and try it, but you will be dragged through the streets.” He claimed that he has experience in handling the political hooligans.