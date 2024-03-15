PPP announces candidates for Senate elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday announced its candidates for Senate elections to be held on April 2, ARY News reported.

The Sindh’s ruling party has fielded its candidates on all vacant Senate seats from Sindh province. PPP has finalised the names of Sarmad Ali and Barrister Zameer Ghumro on the Technocrat seats.

Ainee Mari and Rubina Qaimkhani will contest Senate elections on women’s reserved seats, while Ponjo Mall Bhel will be PPP’s candidate on the minority seat.

Similarly, Sarfaraz Rajjar, Ashraf Jatoi, Masoor Ahsan, Nadeem Bhutto, Dost Ali Jaiser and Kazim Shah will be PPP candidates in the general seats of the Senate.

The Senate elections would be held on April 2 to fill the vacant seats.

Here’s the complete list of PPP candidates for Senate polls:

General Seats

1.Kazim Shah

2.Ashraf Jatoi

3.Masroor Ahsan

4.Nadeem Bhutto

5.Sarfaraz Rajar

6.Dost Ali Jessar

Technocrats

1.Barrister Zameer Ghumro

2.Sarmad Ali

WOMEN

1.Quratul Ain Marri

2.Rubina Qaimkhani

Non-Muslims

Poonjo Bheel

Balochistan

1.Aimal Wali Khan (Joint of PPP & ANP Candidate)

2.Jan Mohammad Buledi (Joint PPP & NP Candidate)

3.Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali

4.Sardar Umer Gorgaij

TECHNOCRAT

1.Bilal Mandokhel

WOMEN

Ms. Ishrat Brohi

2.Kiran Baloch

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

1.Rubina Khalid

Punjab

1.Faiza Ahmed Malik

Islamabad