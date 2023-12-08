PPP, ANP discuss seat adjustment, electoral alliance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) top leaders have held discussions on forming an electoral alliance and seat adjustment ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Aimal Wali Khan met PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Zardari House Islamabad today.

اسلام آباد: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹرینز کے صدر آصف علی زرداری اور چیئرمین پی پی پی بلاول بھٹو زرداری سے اے این پی رہنما ایمل ولی خان کی ملاقات اسلام آباد: سابق صدر مملکت آصف علی زرداری، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری اور اے این پی خیبرپختونخوا کے صدر ایمل ولی خان کے درمیان ملاقات… pic.twitter.com/KnMQZ7836U — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 8, 2023

The meeting was also attended by Nayyar Bokhari and Faisal Karim Kundi.

They discussed on electoral alliance and seat adjustment in KP province for the forthcoming general elections.

They discussed that both parties have strong vote bank in 20 constituencies in KP. They agreed on holding more meetings to mull over electoral alliance, sources said.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership decided not to make seat adjustments with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming general election 2024 and termed it a ‘loss trade’.

Sources close to the development revealed that the PPP leadership will not make any seat adjustments with PML-N in any constituency across the country.

Sources disclosed that certain leaders suggested engaging in seat adjustment with PML-N after which the PPP leadership sought opinions from other leaders on the matter of the seat adjustments, however, the provincial leaders of the PPP expressed concerns and rejected the proposal.

PPP sources indicated that the seat adjustment with PML-N is a ‘loss trade’ as the failure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tenure will fall on PML-N in the upcoming general elections.

The well-informed sources claimed that PPP will take more seats than in the past based on the Sindh government’s performance in the province.

However, the PPP leadership is aimed to win six National Assembly (NA) seats from Karachi.