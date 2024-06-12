PPP assures Govt to extend support in budget vote

ISLAMABAD: The People’s Party and the PML-N have reached to an understanding with regard to the federal budget being presented in the Parliament today.

The PPP despite showing its reservations with regard to the budget will vote for it, sources said.

The party leaders earlier said that it didn’t yet decide to vote for or against the federal budget being announced by the federal government today.

Sources said that the matters between two allied parties have been settled at the top leadership level.

The People’s Party will extend its full support to the PML-N for approval of the budget. “Despite protest and speeches in the parliament, the PPP will support passage of the budget,” sources said.

According to sources, the government has assured the PPP to add some of its proposals in the budget. The PPP leadership in quid pro quo has assured to vote for the PML-N budget.

The PML-N had requested to the PPP for cooperation in passing the budget.

Earlier, PPP leader Nayya Bukhari had said that the party has yet to decide to support or oppose the budget.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the country’s overall economic situation and the upcoming annual budget 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting, according to a President House press release.

President Zardari emphasised that the interests of the low income and middle class should be protected in the annual budget. He also assured the prime minister of his support for the national development and achievement of fiscal targets.

PM Shehbaz and President Zardari also deliberated on the development projects to be proposed in the next budget. The prime minister apprised the president of his recent five-day visit to China.

The federal government is all set to present budget for fiscal year 2024-25 on June 12 (today).