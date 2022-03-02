PPP’s Awami Long March to enter Punjab today

SADIQABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Awami Long March will enter Punjab today (Wednesday) via Sadiqabad, a city located at the Sindh-Punjab border.

On Sunday, PPP began its ‘Awami Long March’ headed by the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the Quaid’s mausoleum and stayed Sukkur after marching through its designated routes.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Sardar Mumtaz Khan said that the participants of the long march will be accorded a warm welcome at the Sindh-Punjab border.

Arrangements for the stay of 50,000 people have been made, while thousands of the workers will attend the march from Sadiqabad.

Addressing the participants of the march in Sukkur, last night, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan that if he was not a coward he should dissolve the assemblies in order to pave the way for fresh elections.

Read more: ‘Imran Khan cannot compete with Qaim Ali Shah’

Criticising the federal government Bilawal said, the country is in grave difficulties, every class is tense, the govt has spread dispair across the country. The farmers are crying for help and people are struggling to make ends meet.

The PPP chairman said that the selected Prime Minister has inflicted unemployment and inflation upon the people of Pakistan. Imran Khan has no empathy for the people and he has lied and cheated the people, he had added.

Comments