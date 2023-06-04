PPP bags 155, JI 130 seats after KMC special seats election completes

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has bagged 155 seats in the city council after election on reserved seats completed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Jamaat Islami has been second largest group with 130 seats in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s city council.

The PTI has been distanced third with 62 seats and PML-N have 14 seats in the house, while JUI have four city council seats and TLP one.

People’s Party won 34 seats reserved for women, while Jamaat Islami bagged 29 special seats. PTI bagged 14 women seats, PML-N and JUI won three seats each.

The PPP won five reserved seats for youth, JI four seats, PTI two seats and the PML-N grabbed one seat reserved for youth.

In election for labourer’s special seats, the PPP bagged five seats, JI four, PTI two and PML-N one seat. Moreover, in election for minorities special seats, the PPP bagged five seats, JI four, PTI two and PML-N one seat.

Jamaat Islami and PPP bagged one seat each from two seats of the city council reserved for disabled persons and transgender categories.

The PPP overall won 51 special seats in the house, while JI bagged 43 seats. PTI grabbed 20 seats and PML-N six seats.

The total number of seats in the City Council is 371 and the magic number required to win the mayor’s office is 186 members of the house.

The election of mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15 while the nomination paper can be submitted by June 9-10.

The ECP schedule stated that the Returning Officer will check the nomination papers on June 11 and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14.

On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.