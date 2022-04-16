PPP begins preparations for next general elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has formally begin preparations for general elections as it has invited applications for party tickets, ARY NEWS reported.

The PPP has invited applications from candidates for national and provincial assemblies. “The aspiring candidates could submit applications by April 30,” the party said.

It further said that those submitting applications for National Assembly should submit a bank draft of Rs40,000 while applications for provincial assembly ticket should also carry a bank draft of Rs30,000.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party have agreed to seat adjustment in the next general elections, a key demand from the PPP before joining Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led federal cabinet.

According to sources privy to the development, the PPP was seeking seat adjustment with PML-N in Punjab on 15 seats in exchange for joining the federal cabinet, however, finally they have agreed to adjustment on seven to eight seats.

پیپلزپارٹی کا دباو کام کر گیا۔ پی ٹی آئی کا ملکر مقابلہ ہوگا۔ نون نے پیپلزپارٹی کی الیکٹورل الائنس کی شرط مان لی۔

15کی بجائے پنجاب کی7 سے 8 سیٹوں پر ایڈجسٹمنٹ ہوگی۔کراچی کےحلقے سمیت سندھ کی چند سیٹوں پر پی پی بھی نون کی حمایت کرے گی۔شرط ماننے پر پی پی کاکابینہ میں شمولیت کا عندیہ pic.twitter.com/CBOtG2YH5d — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@naeemashrafbut3) April 15, 2022



“The PPP will also support PML-N on a Karachi seat and some seats in other parts of the province,” the sources having knowledge of the arrangement between the two parties said.

The PPP, according to sources, have hinted at joining the cabinet after the arrangement have been finalized.

