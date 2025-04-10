PPP breaks National Assembly quorum

ISLAMABAD: The rift between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deepened over the controversial canal project, as PPP MNAs disrupted the quorum of the National Assembly, according to sources.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who was chairing the session, began the proceedings by initiating the question hour. However, opposition lawmakers stood up seeking to speak on a point of order, which the chair declined.

In response, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Iqbal Afridi drew attention to the quorum.

The Deputy Speaker subsequently ordered a headcount, and upon confirming the insufficient presence of members, he declared the House not in order and adjourned the sitting for 15 minutes.

PML-N’s chief whip, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, called upon PML-N and PPP members to the house. When the quorum of 86 members was met, the Deputy Speaker’s Office was informed.

However, when the House reassembled after the break, the Deputy Speaker ordered a headcount.

Sources revealed that, prior to the headcount, 22 PPP MNAs left the House on the instructions of their leader, Syed Agha Rafiullah, and remained in the lobby instead of the session.

Upon confirming the insufficient presence of members, the Deputy Speaker declared the House not in order and adjourned the sitting till Friday morning.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, briefed the government on the matter.

This is not the first time PPP MNAs broke the National Assembly’s quorum, as in January, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) jointly planned to ‘disrupt’ National Assembly quorum during the ongoing session, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The disruption of quorum in National Assembly session, was orchestrated through a collaboration between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The plan to break the quorum was a joint effort between PPP and PTI, the sources knowing the matter said and added on the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party, PTI ended its protest and pointed out the lack of quorum, which led to the collective decision to walk out of the House.