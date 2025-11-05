PPP CEC to decide on constitutional amendment: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Senior provincial minister Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday said that amendments introduced to improve the constitution.

Talking to media Sindh’s minister said that Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto take all decisions in consultation with the party over to support any matter or not.

He said the PML-N leadership has contacted the PPP leaders seeking support for the 27th amendment legislation. “The CEC will decide on which amendment to be supported and which not,” minister said.

Sharjeel Memon said that the party will take the stance what the decision will be taken by the party’s CEC. “The party committee will thoroughly discuss each point of the amendment and will take decision”.

Commenting on the criticism over e-challans, senior minister said, “some parties not doing something neither want to let others to work.

He said violation of traffic rules results in loss of life. “Some people have challenged the challans matter in court”. He said e-challans not meant to mint money; the mechanism has been introduced for betterment.

Sharjeel Memon also promised improvement in Karachi’s infrastructure soon.