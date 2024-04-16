PPP CEC will decide on offer to join govt, says Faisal Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD: The People’s Party’s central executive committee will decide on the offer to join the PML-N led government a PPP spokesman told ARY News on Tuesday.

“The CEC of the party will decide about joining or not to join the government, Faisal Karim Kundi replying a question said in ARY News morning show ‘Bakhabar Sawera”.

Kundi said that the People’s Party wants to give the PML-N an open opportunity to rule the country.

“If the PTI have reservations over elections it should come for dialogue,” PPP spokesperson said.

There is the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they first form a judicial commission in the province. “They should demonstrate moral courage and return the seats won by Fazal ur Rehman’s JUI candidates,” he said.

According to reports, after formation of the PTI-led opposition alliance, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would request the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) again to join the federal cabinet.

Last month, the PPP had decided to back PML-N’s candidate for the prime minister’s slot but would not be a part of the federal government.

The insiders revealed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar along with other senior PML-N leaders will hold a meeting with PPP leadership and convince them to join the federal cabinet.

Last month, a high-level meeting of the PML-N, headed by the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif, and attended among others by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, decided to again approach the PPP for its inclusion in the federal cabinet.