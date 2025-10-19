Inside story: PPP CEC 'divided' over alliance with federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) remained divided over alliance with the PML-N-led government, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing inside story of the meeting.

According to details, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) met for in-depth discussion on the party’s alliance with the ruling government, according to party sources.

Sources revealed that a demand to end the coalition with the government was raised during the session. Several members criticized the attitude of the federal and Punjab governments as well as the PML-N leadership, expressing frustration over what they termed unfair treatment of the party.

CEC members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab reportedly delivered emotional speeches, stating that if the party leadership gave the signal, they would “give the PML-N a tough time.”

During the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefed the committee on ongoing talks with the government. Bilawal also took the members into confidence regarding his meeting with the prime minister, and was praised for taking a firm stance during the discussion.

A large number of CEC members demanded withdrawal from the coalition, particularly those from KP and Punjab, calling the alliance “political suicide” for PPP. They urged the leadership to either formally join the government or end the alliance altogether.

According to insiders, Asif Ali Zardari informed the meeting that the prime minister had assured him of addressing PPP’s reservations and of implementing the power-sharing formula. Zardari requested the CEC to grant the government one month’s time to meet the party’s demands.

Although several members opposed this proposal, the CEC approved granting the government a one-month deadline at Zardari’s request. The next CEC meeting will be held after the completion of this grace period, during which the committee is expected to make major decisions if the commitments remain unmet.