PPP CEC likely to take key decisions for general elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) top leaders have summoned the session of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) to make key decisions for the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The session of the PPP CEC has been summoned at 3:00 on Friday (tomorrow). The PPP’s top leaders will mull over the recommendations regarding the general election date.

The PPP CEC will also review recommendations for the early completion of the delimitations. Additionally, the political party will also finalise its delegation members to hold consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will chair the upcoming CEC session which will also be attended by Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun consultations with the major political parties ahead of the general elections to finalise the electoral roadmap.

Earlier in the month, PPP demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the general election date. The PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP wants free and fair elections across Pakistan on one day.

He said that ECP should not delay the announcement of election date and the election schedule must be issued immediately.

The PPP leader said that transfer and posting before the election schedule and delimitation process is beyond their understanding. The caretaker government should hold free, fair and transparent elections so that no one can question their credibility. he added.