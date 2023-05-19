PPP CEC rejected census results: sources

KARACHI: The central executive committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected the results of the digital census, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that PPP CEC expressed reservations on the government policies led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). The CEC members said that PPP’s reservations regarding the digital census were not being addressed by the federal government.

Sources added that the PPP CEC members decided to highlight the reservations on digital census before the other coalition parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Moreover, the PPP leadership also expressed concerns over the deteriorated economic situation.

The CEC members said that the government will have to pick a right direction for improving the political and economic situation. Moreover, the PPP CEC also passed a resolution against the May 9 riots.

It has been decided that the political party will forward recommendations to the ruling PML-N for addressing the economic challenges besides raising its voice for public welfare steps.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that they will not accept the census results.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that he will present his reservations on the census in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He revealed that the census is not conducted in Kashmore, Ghotki and several other areas of Sindh and the Census must be conducted in the entire Pakistan in the right manner.

Murad Ali Shah said that he had and still has reservations about the census. He said this beyond understanding that the census was concluded on May 15 in the entire country except Punjab.

The Sindh CM said that he forwarded his reservations to Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and told him if they are continuing the census then it must be continued across Pakistan.