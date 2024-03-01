PPP committee to oversee party’s affairs in Punjab

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President, Asif Ali Zardari, Friday formed a committee to oversee party affairs in the Punjab Province.

The committee comprises two members, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, said a press release issued by Rukhsana Bangash, Political Secretary to the President of PPPP.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided to make administrative appointments in Punjab with mutual understanding.

According to the sources, both parties agreed to form a joint committee for making decisions in the appointment of administrative officers of Punjab.

The PPP has already given names to the committee. The sources privy to the development said that the PML-N and PPP during their talks for government formation in centre, Punjab and Balochistan had decided to form the committee for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the formation of the cabinet in Punjab have accelerated and many names are being considered in this regard.

According to sources, Rana Sanaullah would be made the chief minister advisor on Home. In the first phase, Rana Sanaullah will sworn in as the advisor and later he would also contest the by-election from Sheikhupura or Lahore.

The PML-N sources said that provincial ministers and advisors are likely to be taken from various divisions and districts of Punjab.