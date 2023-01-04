PPP complains to federal govt over MQM-P behaviour

KARACHI: The ruling party in Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday complained to the federal government over MQM-P behaviour. ARY News reported.

According to sources, PPP shared the details of benefits MQM-P received after the coalition with PDM to the Federation.

The sources said that PPP sought the resignation of administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab because of MQM-P and the new administrator was also appointed on their recommendations.

The MQM-P MPA Javed Hanif made his brother a member of the public service commission. Arif Haneef and Abdul Malik Ghauri then became a member of the PSC.

The members of the MQM-P Rabita Committee Muhammad Sharif and Shakeel Ahmed were appointed as administrators Korangi and Sharqi respectively.

The sources added that on PPP recommendation several posts were given to MQM-P in the federation. Faisal Sabzwari and Amin ul-Haq were given the federal ministries. Kamran Tessori was appointed as governor of Sindh on MQM-P recommendation.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held a key session to mull over Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) reservations on the Sindh government following non-fulfilment of its demands including changes in the delimitations.

MQM-P sources said that they will not let any political party occupy urban Sindh. They raised objections to voting amongst 100,000 in each constituency of the urban area, whereas, the formation of a union council (UC) on the basis of only 29,000 voters in the areas having a Sindhi majority population.

