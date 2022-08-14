PPP condemns cancellation of ARY News NOC

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has strongly condemned the cancellation of ARY News no-objection certificate (NOC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a statement, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has condemned the cancellation of ARY News NOC, saying that the government should not have cancelled the channel’s no-objection certificate.

“The government should have taken explanation from the channel’s management before cancelling the NOC,” he said, adding that Pakistan People’s Party was not in favour of imposing restrictions on a channel.

Speaking on the employees, the PPP information secretary said it would be unfortunate if thousands of journalists become unemployed amid rising inflation.

“The party’s manifesto is bread, cloth and house,” Faisal Karim maintained, adding that his party has given employment to people in every period. “Difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

Read More: JOURNALIST FRATERNITY, LEGAL EXPERTS CONDEMN CANCELLATION OF ARY NEWS NOC

The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) taken one more step toward the economic murder of the journalist fraternity by cancelling the NOC without issuing any show-cause notice.

A day earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended the Interior Ministry’s notification of cancellation of ARY News no-objection certificate (NOC).

According to details, the Sindh High Court suspended the notification of cancellation of ARY News NOC and issued notices to respondents for August 17.

Comments